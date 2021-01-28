25kg Cocaine Seized From Vessel

Yesterday the RGP seized 25kg of Cocaine with an approximate street value of between £1.5 - £2 million.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Crime & Protective Services Division, led  by the RGP Drug Squad, and supported by the RGP and HM Custom’s Marine Units, boarded a bulk carrier in Gibraltar’s Western Anchorage yesterday afternoon, as part  of an operation that saw a team of divers retrieving a “parasite device” attached to  the vessel’s hull.  

Crime Scene Investigators found the device to contain individually wrapped  packages containing cocaine, weighing around 25 kilograms, with an approximate  street value of between £1.5 - £2 million.  

Upon completion of police interviews and searches conducted with the assistance of  HM Customs Dog Section, the vessel was allowed to proceed on its journey late  yesterday evening.  

Commissioner of Police Richard ULLGER, said: “The RGP is proud to continue to be  part of the global fight against drugs. This is a great result and will dent the efforts of  organised crime groups to profit from the misery of others. This has been an  excellent collaboration with external partners.”



