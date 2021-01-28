Man Charged with Historical Sexual Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2021 .

A 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences committed several years ago.

The offences are:

- Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a Child - contrary to Section 223 of Crimes Act 2011 as read with Section 225 of the Crimes Act 2011



- Causing, Encouraging or Assisting a child under 13 years to engage in sexual activity - contrary to Section 220 (1) of Crimes Act 2011.



The charges follow an investigation conducted by detectives from the RGP's Public Protection Unit's Safeguarding Team, following the man's arrest in July 2020.

This is a historical case that took place when both the victim and the defendant were juveniles. The defendant cannot therefore be named.

The man is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, Friday 29 January.