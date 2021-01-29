RGP Issue Public Appeal For Information Relating To Drug Trafficking

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2021 .

The RGP has issued an appeal calling on members of the public to report any large quantities of plastic containers (25L) which they may see. This is in connection to several reports of RHIBs being refuelled by smaller vessels operating from Gibraltar’s beaches.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) is seeking the public’s help in the battle against drug trafficking.

There have recently been several reports of RHIBs being refuelled by smaller vessels operating from Gibraltar’s beaches.

These smaller vessels carry marine fuel, usually in 25 litre plastic containers, out to sea in order to allow the larger drug-carrying RHIBS to continue their criminal work without any delays.

The RGP is asking the public to report any large quantities of plastic containers (see the attached photograph) which they may see.

These containers could be stored in a garage, in a vehicle or elsewhere. It doesn’t matter if they are empty or if they contain fuel – the RGP would be interested in either case.

The Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service (GFRS) and the RGP would also like to remind the public that the storage of large quantities of fuel in garages, workshops, etc., can be extremely dangerous and might pose a serious risk to innocent members of the public.

In addition, driving around Gibraltar’s roads in a vehicle filled with large quantities of fuel is an accident waiting to happen – and something that should be prevented before anyone gets hurt.

A spokesman for the RGP said: “We hope that the public will act as our eyes and ears. Anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers is asked to contact the RGP on 20072500 or GFRS on 200 79507. In an emergency, call 199. This information can be provided anonymously – there is no need to give your personal details."





