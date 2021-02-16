Man And Juvenile Charged With Immigration Offences

Two Albanian nationals have been charged with immigration offences after being  arrested at Gibraltar Airport last Saturday (13/02/21). 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Drilon PICARI, 29, and a 15-year-old juvenile, have been charged with the offences  of Knowingly Using a Forged or Irregular Passport and for a Non-Gibraltarian Found  in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate.  

The males were arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Special Branch officers  following an intelligence-led operation. 

The pair had entered Gibraltar from Spain with the intention of boarding a flight to  the United Kingdom using counterfeit Slovak & Romanian passports.  

Albanian citizens require visas to enter both Gibraltar and the UK.  

Both individuals were arrested, interviewed and later charged with the offences in  question.  

They will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court this morning (16/02/21).



