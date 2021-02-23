Local Man Charged With Drug Offences Following RGP Cocaine Seizure

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2021 .

Yesterday a local man was charged with Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug and Class B Drug as well as Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug With Intent to Supply.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Mitchel WELLS (29) of Laguna Estate was charged yesterday afternoon with a number of drugs-related offences:

Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug With Intent to Supply Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug

The charges follow an operation conducted by Drug Squad officers on Friday 9th October 2020, when a search of WELLS’ residence resulted in the seizure of 7.16 grams of cocaine prepared in individual wrappers for sale, with a street value of £430.00, as well as a minor amount of cannabis resin.

WELLS will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court today (23/2/21).





