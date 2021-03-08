UK National Charged With Attempted Rape And ABH

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2021 .

A UK national will appear in court this morning after being charged with Attempted Rape and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH).

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Riyen LEA, 33, of no fixed abode, was charged following an incident at a property in Mid Harbour Estate on Saturday night (6th March).

Uniformed Response Team officers attended a call for urgent assistance and located and arrested LEA shortly afterwards at Varyl Begg Estate.

The incident resulted in a local female sustaining an injury.

The investigation was taken over by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services Division, who, following extensive enquiries throughout the course of yesterday, charged LEA last night.

LEA has remained in police custody and will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.





