Busy Night For RGP In Fight Against Tobacco Smuggling

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2021 .

Last night the RGP issued 17 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs), many of them to individuals suspected of being involved in illicit tobacco activity.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In a busy night for RGP officers, 17 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued, many of them to individuals suspected of being involved in illicit tobacco activity.

At around midnight, a Waterport Terraces security guard, clearly distressed, reported that he had narrowly avoided being hit by a Honda vehicle driven at speed in the area of Emerson’s Place. As a result, a decision was taken to deploy several police officers to the area.

Concurrently, officers in the Edinburgh Estate detained four Spanish nationals who were conveyed to New Mole House and issued with FPNs and one was reported for process for being in possession of a radio transceiver without a valid licence.

Meanwhile, at the land frontier, another four males (two Spanish and two local) were detained and conveyed to New Mole House where, again, they were issued with FPNs and one was reported for process for being in possession of a radio transceiver without a valid licence.

A further four FPNs were issued to local males on Coaling Island and Queensway, some of whom were also suspected of being involved in illicit activity. Finally, yet more FPNs were issued to five Spanish nationals in the area of British Lines Road – all of whom were suspected of being involved in tobacco smuggling of one kind or another.

By this stage, the driver of the Honda, a local male (40) of Repulse House, Varyl Begg Estate, had already been arrested and detained in custody on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, Obstructing a Customs Officer and Possession of a Class B drug.

As the shift officers came off duty this morning, they were certainly aware that it had been a busy, but successful, night.





