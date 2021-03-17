Two Men Arrested Following Line Wall Road Collision

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2021 .

At around 08:45 this morning, a report was received of a collision between a Spanish-registered car and a locally-registered motorcycle. The collision took place on Line Wall Road near to Cathedral Square.

When officers attended they learned that, following the collision, there had been a fight between the two occupants of the car and the rider of the motorcycle. The latter had already left the scene.

A 45 year old resident of La Linea was then arrested on suspicion of Affray and, when a local man (40) of Cumberland Road attended New Mole House later, he was also arrested on suspicion of Affray.

The two men were each bailed to return to New Mole House at a later date.