An Eventful 24 Hours for RGP Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2021 .

A busy 24 hours saw Royal Gibraltar Police officers from both the Operations & Crime and Protective Services divisions dealing with several incidents, resulting in numerous arrests and the seizure of approximately 900 litres of fuel and a vehicle. Some of the investigations saw detectives having to work closely with colleagues in both the Care Agency and Gibraltar Health Authority.

A summary of cases is below:

- 43 year old Simon LANDON, of Beach View Terraces was arrested on Friday 19th March and charged with four counts of Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. The offences related to instances of domestic abuse on his partner between 2017 and 2021, and the arrest followed an investigation by detectives from the RGP Domestic Abuse Team. LANDON is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22nd March 2021.

- 18 year old Gerard ASQUEZ, of Europlaza, together with 2 male juveniles aged 15 & 17, also residents of Gibraltar, were arrested on Friday 19th March by RGP Operation Trojan officers, after off-duty RGP officers observed and challenged them with the assistance of Traffic & Drug Squad officers. At the time, the individuals were in the process of loading a vehicle with fuel containers that had been stored in an unlicensed garage in the area of Europa Walks residential estate. The intervention led to the seizure of 41 containers filled with approximately 900 litres of fuel, as well as a locally registered vehicle. All three individuals were later charged under Petroleum Rules legislation with storing over 100 litres of fuel in an unlicensed garage. They are due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22nd March 2021.

- A 31 year old Moroccan national Imad EL HAIK MASSAOUD, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with 1 count of Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. His arrest follows a report of a Domestic Abuse incident attended to by Response Team officers in the early hours of Friday 19th March 2021. He is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday

22nd March 2021.

- 47 year Louis Christian MONTEGRIFFO, of Buena Vista Park, was arrested by Response Team officers in the early hours of Saturday 20th March on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He was later charged and is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22nd March 2021.

- A 32 year old local female was arrested by detectives from the RGP Safeguarding Team on suspicion of Cruelty to Young persons. The matter is currently under investigation. Safeguarding arrangements were put in place for the children in question.

- A 40 year old Chinese female resident in Gibraltar was arrested on suspicion of Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. The offences relate to instances of domestic abuse to a child over a period of time. The matter is currently under investigation and safeguarding arrangements are in place for the child in question.

- A 37 year old local man was arrested on suspicion of Common Assault to a juvenile during a domestic incident. The matter is currently under investigation and safeguarding arrangements are in place for the child in question.

- A 42 year old local man was arrested by Response Team officers for driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. The matter continues under investigation.

- A 52 year old local man was arrested by Response Team officers on suspicion of Causing Harassment Alarm or Distress following a complaint received from three members of the public. The matter is currently under investigation.

In addition to the above arrests, Response Team officers issued 10 x Fixed Penalty Notices between Friday 19th and early hours of Saturday 20th March, 9 of which related to curfew breaches and 1 in respect of non-wearing of a face-mask.

During the period in question, officers also attended two minor Road Traffic Accidents and a complaint of excessive noise.

Also, this afternoon, together with colleagues from the GFRS and the Ambulance, the RGP attended Catalan Bay where a locally-registered car had gone over the breakwater and into the sea. Five people are reported to have escaped with minor injuries.