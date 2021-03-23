Fuel Containers Discovered In Tunnel System

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2021 .

Yesterday the RGP seized two locally registered vehicles and 98 plastic fuel containers, 51 of which contained a total of just over 1,100 litres of fuel valued at approximately £1000.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

An intelligence-led operation aimed at disrupting the logistical support afforded to Organised Crime Groups operating across the Strait of Gibraltar saw RGP Drug Squad & Operation Trojan officers conduct a search of a tunnel system situated in Gibraltar’s south district earlier yesterday afternoon.

The search concluded with the discovery and seizure of 2 locally registered vehicles and 98 plastic fuel containers, 51 of which contained a total of just over 1,100 litres of fuel valued at approximately £1000.00.

An investigation is ongoing.





