Fuel Containers Discovered In Tunnel System

Written by YGTV Team on .

Yesterday the RGP seized two locally registered vehicles and 98 plastic fuel containers, 51 of which contained a total of just over 1,100 litres of fuel valued at approximately £1000.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

An intelligence-led operation aimed at disrupting the logistical support afforded to  Organised Crime Groups operating across the Strait of Gibraltar saw RGP Drug  Squad & Operation Trojan officers conduct a search of a tunnel system situated in  Gibraltar’s south district earlier yesterday afternoon. 

The search concluded with the discovery and seizure of 2 locally registered vehicles  and 98 plastic fuel containers, 51 of which contained a total of just over 1,100 litres  of fuel valued at approximately £1000.00.  

An investigation is ongoing.



