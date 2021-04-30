Man Jailed For Six Weeks For Dangerous Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2021 .

A man has been jailed for six weeks today for dangerous driving.

Nizar BENYOUSSEF (23) of Alameda Estate was today sentenced to six weeks imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 36 months in respect of one count of Dangerous Driving and one count of Driving without Insurance.

At around 02:00 on Sunday 7 June 2020, BENYOUSSEF drove his car the wrong way up Prince Edward’s Road, a one-way street, where his vehicle collided with a car being driven in the correct direction. BENYOUSSEF then drove against the other car a second time, pushing it back up the hill and causing his tyres to skid and burn rubber. When he then got out of his vehicle, he acted in an aggressive manner towards the occupants of the other car, causing them considerable distress.

Approximately £10,000 of damage was caused to the other car.

On Monday 8 June, BENYOUSSEF produced an Insurance Certificate which had only been issued on that day.

An RGP spokesman said, ‘This young man has used our roads with a total disregard for the safety of himself and others. We are pleased that, as a result of this custodial sentence, he will not be a danger on our roads in the months ahead.’