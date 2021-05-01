Pre-Planned Firearms Operation at Rosia

Written by YGTV Team on 01 May 2021 .

Late on Friday afternoon the RGP became aware of a video on social media which showed a local man and a Beretta 12 gauge shotgun. As a result, a full strategic firearms operation was planned.

An RGP statement continued: “All necessary measures were put in place to minimise any risks to the public and to officers.

“The operation went ahead exactly as planned at around 8pm when the local man, along with two others were seen in a car in the area of Rosia Bay.

“In the operation, three men were detained although later in the evening, two were released. The third man was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Firearm, Contrary to the Firearms Act. He was later bailed.

“Since that time, enquiries have revealed that the Beretta is owned legally by a fourth local man who is now a police witness.

“The investigation is still ongoing.”

Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger said:

‘This was a pre-planned operation in which, at all times, our number one concern was the safety of everyone involved. It is important to stress that the RGP will not tolerate any criminal activity in which firearms are involved. Last night vividly showed the kind of response that criminals can expect if they are seen with firearms in Gibraltar.’