Police Nab Napping Burglar

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2021 .

The RGP have arrested a 22-year-old man who fell asleep whilst allegedly committing a burglary in Ocean Village.

Officers had a surprise after responding to a report of a suspected burglary in Ocean Village in the early hours of Monday morning.

A member of the public had reported an alarm going off and that a male was asleep inside a shop, having allegedly broken the lock of the front door to get in.

On police arrival, officers discovered that the man had taken his shoes off and fallen asleep on a bed – before being woken by a security guard.

The man was arrested on Suspicion of Burglary and the RGP is now investigating the incident.