Police Nab Napping Burglar
The RGP have arrested a 22-year-old man who fell asleep whilst allegedly committing a burglary in Ocean Village.
Officers had a surprise after responding to a report of a suspected burglary in Ocean Village in the early hours of Monday morning.
A member of the public had reported an alarm going off and that a male was asleep inside a shop, having allegedly broken the lock of the front door to get in.
On police arrival, officers discovered that the man had taken his shoes off and fallen asleep on a bed – before being woken by a security guard.
The man was arrested on Suspicion of Burglary and the RGP is now investigating the incident.