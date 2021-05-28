Busy Night At Sea For HM Customs

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2021 .

HM Customs Marine Unit last night were involved in a number of high-speed chases. On four separate instances, HMC Searcher gave chase to suspect Rigid Inflatable Boats who were transiting British Gibraltar Territorial Water. All interceptions concluded positively when the suspect vessels left Gibraltar waters immediately due to the effective presence of the unit.

This morning at approximately 10:00, an off duty officer alerted the department of various objects floating in the bay. HMC Searcher immediately made way to the location and retrieved four objects: a bale of cannabis resin weighing 33 kilos, a medical kit bag and two jerry cans. A thorough search of the area was executed with no further items found.

All objects retrieved from the sea were found to be in the same area where the chases took place. The cannabis resin has an approximate street value of £150,000.