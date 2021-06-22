Two Juveniles Charged After Multiple Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2021 .

Two local male juveniles have been charged for Youth Court today following five burglaries that were reported to police yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The first 17-year-old was charged with five counts of Burglary while the second 17-year-old was charged with Handling Stolen Goods.

The charges followed their arrests yesterday morning by uniformed Response Team officers who spotted them in town less than one hour after the last burglary was reported.

Their arrests were as a result of five businesses in the centre of town reporting that persons unknown had forced their way into their premises overnight, with large amounts of cash being taken.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department took over the investigation and, following extensive enquiries undertaken yesterday, together with information received from Crime Scene Investigators, the juveniles were interviewed and charged with the above described offences.

The two males will appear before the Juvenile Court later this afternoon.






