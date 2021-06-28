Car And Fuel Seized – Two Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Two local men have been arrested and a car seized along with a number of fuel containers last Saturday evening.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 1850hrs, uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Winston Churchill Avenue when they stopped a Gibraltar plated car that was committing a traffic offence.

On speaking with the driver and passenger, officers noticed a strong smell of fuel coming from the vehicle.

Eight fuel containers were then found within the vehicle, three full and five empty.

The two men, aged 44 and 48, were then arrested on suspicion of Petrol Kept, Used or Conveyed in a Motorcar. The Gibraltar plated car was also seized.

The 48-year-old man was also further arrested for being in possession of a Class B Drug.

An RGP spokesman, said: “On this occasion our officers took this vehicle off the road, but in recent weeks, members of the public have been coming forward to report seeing fuel containers like this around Gibraltar.

“We repeat that transporting fuel containers like this is highly dangerous and a risk to the public. We will seize any cars suspected of being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel.

“Together with the public’s support, we are helping to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, as well as keeping the streets of Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers like these pictured are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

Anyone with any information should contact the RGP on 200 72500 (199 in an emergency) or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507.





