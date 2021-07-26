Lorry And RHIB Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2021 .

A small boat and lorry suspected of being involved in drug trafficking were seized by Royal Gibraltar Police officers last Saturday evening.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At about 1830hrs, officers were on a routine patrol of Europa Point Car Park when they came across a Spanish registered lorry that smelt strongly of fuel.

After opening the vehicle, they discovered a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat), of the type commonly used by those involved in drug trafficking.

The vehicle and its contents were then seized.



