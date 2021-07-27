Retired RGP Dog Finds Drugs

A retired Royal Gibraltar Police dog Buddy, found £300 of cannabis last night in a locally registered car in the Europort area.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

A retired Royal Gibraltar Police dog proved that he hasn’t lost any of his old skills – after finding £300 of cannabis last night.

Buddy, 12, a Golden Labrador, was out for his evening walkies with his owner when he made the find around 7pm.

The ex-Drugs Detection dog was walking past a locally registered car in the Europort area when he got a sniff of something suspicious.

Buddy, who retired from the RGP in 2015, then alerted his master, an off-duty police officer – who quickly called the Police Control Room.

Uniformed officers then arrived and searched the car with its owner present.

A rucksack was found within the vehicle, which contained suspected cannabis resin weighing approximately 64 grams.

A 57-year-old local man was then arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug and taken to New Mole House Police Station.





