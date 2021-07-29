Vessel And Vehicle Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2021 .

A five-metre long RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) and a locally registered vehicle were seized at an address on Devils Tower Road late last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 1130pm a member of the public called the police Control Room after spotting persons jumping over a fence at a private compound.

On police arrival minutes later, the officers found an abandoned vehicle attached to the vessel with an outboard engine, which had recently been used at sea.

No persons were found during a search of the area and both the vehicle and vessel were seized.

Vessels like the one pictured are often used for drug trafficking and tobacco smuggling.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who called us after spotting this suspicious activity.

“Together with the public’s support, we are helping to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, as well as keeping the streets of Gibraltar safe.”



