HM Customs Seize Vehicle And Fuel Containers

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2021 .

On Wednesday 28th July, Customs Enforcement Officers seized one locally registered vehicle and sixteen containers partially filled with fuel.

The incident took place in the early hours, at around 00:50, when Officers identified a locally registered private vehicle which appeared to be filling plastic containers with fuel at a local petrol station. The driver of the suspect vehicle, upon realising the officers had seen him, sped away hazardously and dangerously in a southerly direction, pulling and breaking off the petrol hose from the petrol pump.

A search for the vehicle was conducted and approximately 01:00 the vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Laguna Estate. A search of the vehicle was conducted, revealing sixteen containers partially filled with fuel and the petrol hose. Other personal items were also found.

The Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service were called to make the area safe.

The investigation continues.