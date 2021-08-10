Vehicle And Fuel Containers Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2021 .

A large number of fuel containers and a car were seized in two separate incidents during the early hours of this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 0130, HM Customs reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police that fuel canisters had been seen in the area of Europa Point.

On arrival, RGP officers assisted with the seizure of 32 full containers and approximately 40 empty ones. Enquiries are ongoing.

Then at 0250, a member of the public reported that empty fuel cans were being unloaded from a Spanish-registered vehicle in Laguna Estate.

On police arrival, the Spanish car drove off and a chase ensued, resulting in the car being abandoned and its four occupants running from the scene.

The car was then seized by police and enquiries are ongoing to establish the identities of the four persons.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Once again we’d like to thank the member of the public who called us after spotting this suspicious activity – and our colleagues in HM Customs.

“Together with the public’s help, we are tackling organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, and keeping the streets of Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers such as the ones pictured, are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (199 in an emergency) or on our website at

www.police.gi/report-online





