Large Stash Of Fuel Containers Found

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2021 .

A large stash of fuel containers have been found by Royal Gibraltar Police officers at Europa Point this afternoon.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Just after 1400, Op Trojan officers found the containers hidden close to the old Clay Pigeon Shooting Club.

Inside an old military tunnel, 82 full and 13 empty plastic fuel containers were found, which have now been seized by the RGP.

In total, over 2,000 litres of fuel have been seized, valued at just over £2,000.

The find was the result of an ongoing RGP operation to locate fuel containers being stored by organised crime gangs.

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “Storing fuel containers like this is highly dangerous and a risk to the public.

“We ask members of the public who see a large quantity of these fuel containers to contact us anonymously.

“Not only is this helping us to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, but it’s helping to keep Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers like these pictured are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs (Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat) used by drug traffickers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the RGP on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency – or report it online at www.police.gi/report-online