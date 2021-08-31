Drugs Supplier Jailed

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2021 .

A Spanish national has been sentenced to 2 years and 7 months imprisonment by the Supreme Court this morning after an operation in which RGP officers were supported by officers from HM Customs.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Luis Miguel ROJAS DE FEDERICO (58) a resident of La Linea, was arrested on 23 April 2120 by Drugs Squad officers when he arrived at his place of employment in New Harbours.

He had been observed as he crossed the frontier on his motorcycle and as he drove to work.

When searched, 17 individual wrappers of cocaine with a total value of approximately £1260 were found in a pouch he was carrying.

Today he pleaded Guilty to the Importation, Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A Drug.





