Eleven Immigrants Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2021 .

At about 10:25 this morning and acting on information received, the RGP Marine Section accompanied by GDP and HM Customs, deployed to an area approximately one mile south of Europa Point where they intercepted a 3.5 metre RHIB carrying eight Moroccan males. The males were taken to the RGP Marine Base where they were checked by paramedics and arrested on suspicion of being Non Gibraltarians in Gibraltar without any valid permit or certificates. They were then taken to New Mole House.

At about 12:35, a kayak carrying 3 further males was also intercepted by RGP Marine Section about half a mile from Europa Point and, again, the males were subsequently checked by ambulance staff, arrested for the same offence and taken to New Mole House.