Man Arrested for Various Drugs Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2021 .

During the course of the afternoon of 9th September, Drug Squad Detectives, supported by Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST), conducted an intelligence-led operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs in the Europort Area.

As part of this operation, a 19-year-old local male was detained by police after he was observed supplying suspected controlled drugs to another male.

Simultaneously, a Search Warrant was executed at an address, also in the Europort Area and linked to the said male, where approximately 30 grams of MDMA, 573 grams of Cannabis Resin, 7 grams of suspected Cocaine and approximately £5,000 in cash were located and seized. The search was conducted with the assistance of HM Customs Drug Detection Dog Team.

The male was then further arrested for multiple controlled drugs offences and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, where he was then interviewed and bailed, pending further investigation.

The total street value of the drugs seized as part of this investigation was £4,520 and, including the cash seizure, amounted to £9,520.

This Police operation represents the culmination of efforts, by the Drug Squad, to target known suppliers of controlled drugs ahead of the National Day Celebrations.