79-Year-Old Local Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Offence Charges

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2021 .

In the Supreme Court today, local man Antonio BOLAÑOS (79) pleaded Guilty to four historical counts of Sexual Activity with a Child under the Age of 16 years.

Two of the offences took place in 1965/66 and two in 2007.

BOLAÑOS will be sentenced on 21 September.