HM Customs Seize Class “A” Drugs At Four Corners

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2021 .

Last Friday afternoon, whilst on duty at Four Corners Station, HM Customs Officers of the Flexible Anti-smuggling Team stopped a Lithuanian National.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

Valerija TKAC was found to be carrying 5 wrappers in her personal bag. The substance within tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 5 grams in total.

She was arrested on suspicion of Importation, Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A drug. She was kept under Police custody until Monday morning when she appeared before the Magistrate’s Court.

TKAC then pleaded guilty to all three charges and has been remanded in custody until the 27th October 2021 for sentencing at Supreme Court.





