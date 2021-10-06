Man Fined For Loud Music

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2021 .

A local man has been fined £400 after playing loud heavy metal music with “extreme bass” at his property.

Sergio Bagu, 52, of St Joseph’s Estate, was found Guilty for the offence of Making Noise and was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court today.

The incident happened just after 4pm on Thursday December 17 last year, which resulted in a complaint from neighbours.

On police arrival, officers noted that the bass was being played so loudly, that they could feel the vibrations outside the property.