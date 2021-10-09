Assaults On Law Enforcement Officers In Laguna Estate

At around 08:10 this morning, an anonymous member of the public reported that two individuals were being assaulted in Laguna estate.

RGP officers attended and found that a male off-duty Customs Officer had been punched and kicked whilst on the ground and was suffering from cuts to his face and a bleeding nose. These injuries required hospital attention. A female Border and Coastguards Officer, also off-duty, had been assaulted but had no visible injuries. The aggressors had fled the scene.

Based on witness reports, police officers attended a property elsewhere in Laguna to carry out further enquiries. Within the property, officers found a juvenile aged 16, who they assessed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. As they attempted to arrest him, he assaulted three officers causing various head injuries, which required medical attention.

A second male (18) was then located and arrested. The two males were each arrested on suspicion of:

- Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

- Threats to Kill

- Common Assault

In addition, the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of:

Three counts of Assault on Police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.