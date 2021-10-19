Fourteen Weeks in Prison for Teenage Burglar

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2021 .

A local teenager who pleaded guilty to a string of burglaries has been sentenced to 14 weeks in HMP Windmill Hill.

The male, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at the Juvenile Court this afternoon.

All five burglaries and one attempted burglary happened in the early hours of Wednesday October 6 at locations including Morrisons supermarket, St Paul’s Church and several businesses.

During one burglary, approximately €1,000 and £30 was taken in cash.

After the attempted burglary at Morrisons, the teenager was identified by officers on CCTV.

Then at 09:40 that same morning, he was arrested by uniformed police officers at a residence in the Upper Town.

Following an investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department and Crime Scene Investigators, he was then linked to the other burglaries by footprints and CCTV.