Dangerous Driver Fined £500

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2021 .

A local man who committed several driving offences, including Dangerous Driving, was given a £500 fine yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Kaydan Peacock, 23, of Glacis Estate, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court.

His arrest came following an incident just after 6pm on Thursday 11 February this year, when he rode a motorcycle out of McDonalds’s Restaurant and turned left, ignoring the compulsory traffic sign to turn right.

A police patrol vehicle witnessed the incident and signalled for Peacock to stop.

However, after stopping briefly to let a pillion passenger get off the back of his motorcycle, he then sped off.

Police pursued Peacock north along Europort Road, where he turned right into Varyl Begg Estate against the flow of traffic and narrowly avoided colliding with a vehicle that was approaching the exit.

He then escaped from police by driving the wrong way through the estate.

Just before 7pm that same evening, police located Peacock at a residence in Laguna Estate, where he was arrested.

For the offences of No Driving Licence and for Failing to Stop for Police, he pleaded Guilty and received a fine of £100 for each offence.

In addition, he was found Guilty of Dangerous Driving, for which he received an additional £300 fine.





