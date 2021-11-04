Disqualified Driver Caught Driving

A local man who was caught driving whilst disqualified last night has been remanded in prison today.

At the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, Paul Byrne, 48, of Witham’s Road, pleaded Guilty to the offences of Driving Whilst Disqualified and having No Insurance.

He was arrested just after 10:30pm yesterday by night shift officers, after they spotted him driving along Roger’s Road.

He was then taken to New Mole House where he was charged late last night.

Byrne was initially banned from driving after he was arrested at 0940am on 7 July 2019, for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

At the time he was stopped by traffic officers for driving at speed and zigzagging across the road – catching the officers’ attention.

He then blew 84ug/100ml on the road side breath test (the legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath) and was later disqualified from driving for 36 months – until 19 February 2023.

This afternoon, Byrne was remanded in custody until 25 November pending a pre- sentence report.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.