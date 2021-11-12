Local Driver Is Disqualified

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

At the Magistrates’ Court today, a local man was handed an 80 hours of unpaid work order and disqualified from driving for a period of eight months.

At the Magistrates’ Court today, local man Simon McINTOSH (42) of Harbour Views was handed an 80 hours of unpaid work order and disqualified from driving for a period of eight months.

At around 0100hrs on 1 July 2021, officers followed a car which was swerving over the central white lines on Line Wall Road and they followed it with their blue lights illuminated and their sirens used intermittently.

In a roadside test on Rosia Road, McINTOSH blew 100ug (the limit is 35ug) so he was first arrested on suspicion of Driving when under the influence of Drink. He was subsequently arrested and charged for Failure to Provide a Specimen to which he pleaded Guilty in court today.

“We’d like to send a clear message to drivers that they are putting themselves and others at significant risk when getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol – and this behaviour will not be tolerated on Gibraltar’s roads.

“If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.”





