Local Man Charged with Fraud and Money Laundering Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

A local man has been charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

Darren GONZALEZ (27) of Mid Harbours Estate was today charged with eight counts of Fraud by False Representation, one count of Fraud by Abuse of Position and one count of Money Laundering.

The sum of money involved was in the region of £30,000.

GONZALEZ was arrested in April of this year, following an investigation by the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit.

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 December.