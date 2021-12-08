Man Arrested after Drugs Seizure

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2021 .

A local man has been arrested after drugs with a street value of around £5,655 were seized by the RGP’s Drug Squad today.

The man, 56, was arrested after Drug Squad detectives and Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) executed a Search Warrant at a residence within St Joseph’s Estate, just before 10am this morning.

During the search, officers found and seized a plastic-wrapped slab of white powder from beneath a tile within the patio at the rear of the address.

The slab, which is suspected of being Amphetamine Sulphate (known more commonly as Speed), weighed approximately 352 grams.

Further individual wrappers, also suspected of being Amphetamine Sulphate, were found within the residence.

In addition, several small pieces of Cannabis resin and two Cannabis plants were also located and seized.

The man was then arrested on suspicion of:

1. Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug

2. Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug



3. Cultivation of Cannabis Plants

In total, amphetamines weighing 367 grams with a street value of £5,505 and cannabis resin weighing 30 grams, with a street value £150, were seized.

Following his arrest he was taken to New Mole House and is currently waiting to be interviewed.