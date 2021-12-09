Motorcyclist Fined For Dangerous Riding

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2021 .

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Local man, Kaylan Tilbury (35) was fined £300 in the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being found guilty of Dangerous Riding.

At about 4pm on 30 October of this year, Tilbury was driving northwards on Winston Churchill Avenue towards the Sundial Roundabout. When he reached the roundabout, he turned sharp left against the flow of traffic and he then collided with an oncoming motorcyclist, causing the motorcyclist injuries which required medical attention at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The following day, Tilbury was arrested for Dangerous Riding, to which he made no reply. When subsequently charged, he denied the offence.

In court today, Tilbury was fined a further £100 for Using a Motor Vehicle without a Policy of Insurance.





