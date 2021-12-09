Local Man Fined for Five Offences

A local man who was caught on camera stealing a police officer’s trainers has been given an £80 fine.

Charles Alex Baglietto stole the Nike Airs from outside the officer’s home in Varyl Begg Estate at around 4am on Wednesday 6 October this year.

A motion-activated camera caught the 19-year-old red-handed as he took the shoes from outside the officer’s home.

The following morning, after realising his £130 trainers were missing, the Royal Gibraltar Police officer checked his camera’s video footage and identified the teenager.

Later that same day, officers found Baglietto in Edinburgh Estate – wearing the officer’s trainers.

He was then arrested on suspicion of Theft and the shoes were seized in evidence.

At the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Baglietto, of Edinburgh Estate, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In a separate case also dealt with by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Baglietto was also given a £200 fine, after pleading guilty to Possession of Cannabis.

The latter case relates to an incident on Sunday 3 October this year, just before 4pm, when he was caught by officers smoking cannabis in a storeroom in Mid Harbours Estate – and was subsequently arrested.

And in a third case dealt with by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Baglietto was fined £400 after pleading guilty to three counts of Criminal Damage.

For causing Criminal Damage to Charles Bruzon House on 2 August this year he was fined £200, for Criminal Damage to Eurotowers on 2 August this year he was fined £200 and for Criminal Damage to Edinburgh Estate on 4 August this year he received no separate penalty.