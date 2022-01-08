Two Charged for Fraud Offences

Two British nationals who are alleged to have attempted to defraud several Gibraltar businesses out of high-value goods totalling more than £30,000 were charged for court last night.

Whilst in the departure lounge of the Gibraltar International Airport last Thursday afternoon, Ansumana JABATI, 40, a male, and Ancilla Lucille SABA, 50, a female, who are both believed to reside in London, were arrested by RGP response team officers on suspicion of Fraud by False Representation.

Their arrest followed a report from a business on Main Street to the Royal Gibraltar Police that high-value goods had been purchased in their store using fraudulent credit cards.

After their arrest, the defendants were taken to New Mole House Police Station, where they were interviewed under caution.

A subsequent investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit found that a number of businesses in Gibraltar had been targeted using fraudulent credit cards over the past few weeks.

Late last night, JABATI was charged with:

- Being in Possession of Articles for the use in Fraud, namely various debit cards



- Fraud by False Representation

SABA was charged with:



- Two counts of Fraud by False Representation

Both defendants are currently spending the weekend in cells at New Mole House pending their appearance at Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 January.