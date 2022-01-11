Dangerous Driver Banned For 12 Months

A local man who pleaded guilty to Dangerous Driving has been given a 12 month  driving ban and 120 hours of unpaid work. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Liam REMORINO, 24, of Laguna Estate, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court  on Monday afternoon. 

His arrest came following an incident just before 2am on Thursday 17 June last year, when night shift officers observed his car driving erratically and at speed on Devils  Tower Road. 

Officers followed the vehicle into Laguna Estate and switched on their blue lights, but  he continued to drive in a dangerous manner along Sortie Road, narrowly missing  pedestrians. 

After hitting a parked van, REMORINO lost control and collided head on with another  parked vehicle, which in turn hit several parked vehicles outside Fearless House. 

He continued to try to escape from the police and accelerated, before wedging his  car between a police car and another vehicle. 

REMORINO was then arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and was  also found to have a 1 gram of cannabis resin in his possession. 

After his arrest, he was taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was  interviewed under caution. 

At a later date, he was charged with Dangerous Driving, Failing to Stop and  Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, all of which he pleaded guilty to. 

For Failing to Stop and Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, he received no  separate penalty.



