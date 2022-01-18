Motorcyclist Charged

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2022 .

A local man has been charged with Dangerous Driving, Failing to Stop and Obstructing Police.

After being seen to drive his motorcycle along Europa Road at high speed and in a dangerous manner last Wednesday (12 Jan), Jaydan ZARB (24) failed to stop when signalled to do so by police.

However, this morning (18 Jan), his motorcycle, now sporting heavy damage, was spotted by officers on a Project Servator deployment on Main Street.

Once alerted, officers from the Roads Policing Unit were then able to locate and arrest him. He was later bailed to appear at the Magistrates’ Court, tomorrow, Wednesday.

The RGP says: “Remember, we can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere.”