Man Convicted Of A Sexual Offence Against A Child

Written by YGTV Team on .

Yesterday in the Supreme Court, a 31 year old local man was sentenced to 6  months’ imprisonment for Engaging in Sexual Activity in the Presence of a Child. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In June 2020, the RGP’s Safeguarding Team received a historical report of a sexual  offence against a child. 

At the time of the offence, the defendant was 17 years old and the child was 3-4  years old. 

Yesterday in the Supreme Court, a 31 year old local man was sentenced to 6  months’ imprisonment for Engaging in Sexual Activity in the Presence of a Child.  

Sgt Jo Ullger of the RGP Safeguarding Team said: “The RGP Safeguarding Team  take historical sexual offences very seriously. The victims are supported throughout  by our Victim Support Team and by any external agencies who can also assist.”



share with Whatsapp