Man Convicted Of A Sexual Offence Against A Child

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2022 .

Yesterday in the Supreme Court, a 31 year old local man was sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment for Engaging in Sexual Activity in the Presence of a Child.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In June 2020, the RGP’s Safeguarding Team received a historical report of a sexual offence against a child.

At the time of the offence, the defendant was 17 years old and the child was 3-4 years old.

Sgt Jo Ullger of the RGP Safeguarding Team said: “The RGP Safeguarding Team take historical sexual offences very seriously. The victims are supported throughout by our Victim Support Team and by any external agencies who can also assist.”





