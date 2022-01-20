Witness Appeal Following Car Fire In South District

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2022 .

The RGP is appealing for witnesses regarding a car fire on Witham’s Road in the South District last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The fire was reported by a member of the public at about 1030pm with Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police attending.

Two nearby cars also suffered some fire damage.

Enquiries as to the cause of the fire are ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything around this time.

They are also keen to view footage taken of this incident.