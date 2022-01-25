Local Man Jailed for Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2022 .

A local man has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to importing cannabis with a street value of £24,400 into Gibraltar.

Jamie FA, 23, of Mons Calpe, was sentenced at the Supreme Court today.

The court heard that at around 5pm on Thursday 16 April 2020, officers watched a small boat piloted by FA approach the Spanish breakwater and then drive towards Western Beach.

A bag containing cannabis resin was then thrown from the vessel to another male on the beach, who then left the area on a motorcycle.

Following a police pursuit involving uniformed RGP officers, the motorcyclist was later arrested and approximately 4.881kg of cannabis resin was found in a vehicle in the South District.

Further enquiries were carried out by detectives, who located the pleasure craft “Churre” in the Small Boats Marina.

CCTV enquiries then showed FA leaving the marina on the vessel with two males persons prior to the incident.

Sgt Gerry Martinez, of the RGP’s Drug Squad, said: “This particular case highlights the requirement for extensive investigation, irrespective of the quantity of drugs concerned.

“I am thankful for the detectives who have conducted this case and these sentences highlight their dedication. We are also grateful for the close co-operation of our Response Team colleagues, who first responded to initial reports and instigated what has ultimately led to a successful prosecution before the Supreme Court.”

If you suspect drug dealing is happening in your neighbourhood, you can contact the RGP in confidence on 72500 and ask to speak to a specialist Drug Squad Detective, or report it online at www.police.gi/report-onlinewww.police.gi/report-online