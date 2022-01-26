Man Fined £500 for Dangerous Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2022 .

A Spanish national has been fined £500 after pleading guilty to Dangerous Driving following a traffic collision that left a local man with a broken leg.

Sergio NAVARRO AGUILAR, 25, of Algeciras, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard how at 1.45pm on Monday 26 April last year, NAVARRO was driving his Seat Leon southbound on Queensway.

Noticing a parking space on his left opposite Ragged Staff Wharf, he indicated and turned left, but failed to judge the speed at which a motorcycle was approaching on the other side of the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a local man, braked, but fell to the ground and crashed into the car, sustaining serious injuries to his leg.

The rider of the motorcycle was then taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

In interview, NAVARRO stated that he did see the motorcycle, but thought he could make it to the parking space.