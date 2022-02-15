Drink Driver Banned and given Community Service

A man has been disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

Russian national Evgeny CHEREPAKHOV, 53, of Queensway Quay, who has local residency, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.



The court heard how at 7.40pm on Monday 10 May last year, a worried member of the public called the police Control Room to report a Gibraltar-plated car was swerving in and out of lanes and heading north on Winston Churchill Avenue.



At 7.45pm, RGP officers doing a foot patrol of the Frontier spotted the vehicle heading towards the Spanish side – and requested CHEREPAKHOV to stop.



He stopped the car and reversed into the car directly behind his, before stopping his car safely.



On speaking to CHEREPAKHOV, officers noticed that he had slurred speech and was incoherent.



He blew 123ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit being 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.



He was then arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle Whilst over the Prescribed Limit of Alcohol.



CHEREPAKHOV was driven to New Mole House where a sample of urine was taken, which later also confirmed he was over the limit.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



