Drink Driver Banned For 17 Months And Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2022 .

A woman has been banned from driving for 17 months and fined £400 after pleading guilty to a drink-driving offence.

Spanish national Rebeca Lobato Andrades, 36, who is resident in Gibraltar, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



The court heard how just before 3am on Sunday 19 December last year, Borders and Coastguards officers saw a car driving towards them at a very low speed, before the vehicle mounted the pavement and hit a post.



The officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the RGP Control Room, stating that they suspected the female driver was under the influence of alcohol.



On police arrival minutes later, officers spoke to Lobato, who blew 90ug on the roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.



She was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where she gave a urine sample that also later confirmed that she was over the limit.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



