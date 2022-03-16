Suspended Sentence For Drug Dealer

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2022 .

A local man has been given a suspended sentence after being caught with £471 of cocaine and cannabis at his home.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Mitchel Wells, 30, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to the offences of Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply Cocaine and Possession of Cannabis.

Yesterday at the Supreme Court, he received a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

The court heard how Drug Squad detectives executed a search warrant at Wells’ residence at 10pm on Friday 9 October 2020.

Forced entry was used before officers started a search of the property and found 12 wraps of cocaine totalling 7.16 grams. Cannabis resin weighing 8.19 grams and a set of digital weighing scales were also seized.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be approximately £430 of cocaine and £41 of cannabis.

Under interview, he admitted possession of the seized drugs and intending to supply.

The suspended sentence means that he will not go to prison unless he is convicted of another offence that’s punishable with imprisonment over the next three years.





