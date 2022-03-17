Local Man Disqualified And Fined For Drink Driving Offence

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2022 .

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £600 after pleading Guilty to a drink driving offence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Christian Mark HOOK (43) of the Alameda Estate was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

At about 2200hrs on 19 December 2021, HOOK was riding his motorcycle along Rodger’s Road when he lost control and crashed into a parked car.

An off-duty police officer attempted to provide assistance to him but observed that HOOK displayed signs which suggested that he was under the influence of alcohol.

When duty officers arrived, HOOK agreed to take a roadside breath test which gave a reading of 94ug. The legal limit is 35ug so he was then arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor vehicle whilst Over the Prescribed legal Limit of Alcohol.

Once at New Mole House police station, he provided a urine sample which confirmed that he was over the limit.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, they can call the RGP in confidence on 20072500 or 199 in emergencies.






