Drink Driver Banned For 6 Months And Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

A local man has been banned from driving for six months and fined £400 after being caught drink driving last Friday night.

A statement from the RGP follow below:

Desmond Cunningham, 48, of Mid Harbour Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

Last Friday night just after 9pm, officers were targeting antisocial driving offences on Queensway, when they spotted Cunningham driving his car past them – with his front left hand side tyre completely blown out.

After they stopped the vehicle, officers spoke to him and noticed that his eyes were glazed, he smelt of alcoholic drinks and was unsteady on his feet.

He was breathalysed at the side of the road and gave a reading of 68ug/100ml – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he gave a second reading of 60ug.

Cunningham was placed in cells to sober up and was then charged to appear in court this morning (21 March).

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.