RGP Stolen Bicycle Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2022 .

The RGP has issued an appeal for a bicycle that was stolen yesterday after it was left locked at the bike racks outside Westside School between 3:15pm and 6pm.

It is a black Peugeot gentleman's town bicycle, with distinctive blue aluminium rims, with seven speed Shimano hub gears.

If seen, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report-online